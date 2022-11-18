JUST IN
Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group: Shah
All SC benches to hear 10 matrimonial cases, 10 bail pleas every day: CJI
Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?
As number of tigers rises in Assam, risk of human-tiger conflicts grows
How is game of skill different from game of chance?
And, blast-off: Skyroot launches India's first pvt sector rocket Vikram-S
India saw third-highest crypto app downloads between 2015 and 2022: BIS
Editors Guild condemns threats to journalists in Kashmir, seeks support
India hits back after Pakistan rakes Jammu & Kashmir issue at UNGA
Cost must be imposed on nations which aid terrorism, says PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group: Shah
Rahul doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with tukde tukde gang: Anurag Thakur
Business Standard

SC issues notice on Chhattisgarh govt plea against HC order over jobs quota

The Supreme Court Friday sought response on an appeal challenging a Chhattisgarh High Court order which set aside the state govt's 2012 decision to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government job

Topics
Supreme Court | Chhattisgarh government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court Friday sought response on an appeal challenging a Chhattisgarh High Court order which set aside the state government's 2012 decision to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath issued notices to Guru Ghasidas Sahitya Avam Sanskriti Academy against the September 19, 2022 order of the high court.

The state government, in its plea filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi, contended that the Chhattisgarh High Court passed the order without examining the facts of the case and the figures supplied.

The high court had set aside the state government's 2012 decision to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions and held that reservation exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling is unconstitutional.

The HC had delivered the verdict on petitions challenging the state government's decision to amend reservation rules in 2012.

According to the 2012 amendment, the quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs) was slashed by four per cent to 12 per cent, while reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) was increased by 12 per cent from 20 per cent to 32 per cent. The reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was kept unchanged at 14 per cent.

After the amendment, the cumulative reservation in the state went up to 58 per cent breaching the 50 per cent ceiling limit.

In the same year, Guru Ghasidas Sahitya Avam Sanskriti Academy and other petitioners challenged it in the high court.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner had submitted that as the reservation has exceeded 50 per cent, it has violated the principles of equality of opportunity under Article 16(1) of the Constitution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 14:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU