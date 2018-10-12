JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

HC judge backs #MeToo, says judiciary also plagued with sexism, patriarchy
Business Standard

SC issues notice to WB govt over grant of funds for Durga Puja committees

The top court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sourav Dutta challenging the Mamata Banerjee govt's decision to dole out Rs 280 mn to 28,000 puja committees in the state for durga puja

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SC notice to WB govt on plea against grant of funds for Durga puja celebrations

The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to the West Bengal government on a plea challenging its decision to grant Rs 280 million to 28,000 Durga puja committees.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, however, refused to stay the decision of the government to grant funds to Durga Puja committees.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sourav Dutta challenging the Mamata Banerjee government's decision to dole out Rs 280 million to 28,000 puja committees in the state for Durga Puja.

On September 10, Mamata Banerjee had declared that Rs 10,000 would be given to each of the 28,000 puja committees across the state --3,000 in the city and 25,000 in the districts, which would cost the government Rs 280 million.
First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements