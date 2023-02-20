JUST IN
Mizoram made wasteful expenditure of over Rs 15 cr in ropeway project: CAG
NPP office sealed in J-K, leader Harsh Dev Singh seek court intervention
Delhi Waqf Board moves HC against Centre's decision: Amanatullah Khan
Indian Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir visits IDEX exhibition in Dubai
Australian PM to visit India next month to boost bilateral engagement
Attack on Prithvi Shaw: Court sends influencer to 14-day judicial custody
Kerala co-bank scam: Complainant appears before ED, alleges Rs 300-cr fraud
Mudra scheme boosting employment opportunities in tourism sector: PM Modi
Godrej Aerospace to manufacture 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine
Govt taking steps to control inflation, will continue to focus on it: FM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mizoram made wasteful expenditure of over Rs 15 cr in ropeway project: CAG
icon-arrow-left
India's sugar output up 5.39%, produced 25.4 mn tonnes so far this season
Business Standard

SC junks plea seeking uniform minimum age for marriage for men and women

Men in India are permitted to get married at the age of 21, while the marriageable age for women is 18 years

Topics
Supreme Court | Marriage

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a plea seeking uniform minimum age for marriage for both men and women, saying there are some matters which are reserved for Parliament and courts cannot enact a law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the top court cannot issue a mandamus (an extraordinary writ) for parliament to legislate.

We must defer to the Parliament. We can't enact law here. We should not perceive that we're the exclusive custodian of Constitution. Parliament is also a custodian, the bench observed while declining to allow the plea.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking equality in the legal age of marriage for men and women.

Men in India are permitted to get married at the age of 21, while the marriageable age for women is 18 years.

The Petitioner seeks that women's age of marriage should be increased to 21 to be par with men. Striking down of provision will result in there being no age for marriage for women. Hence petitioner seeks a legislative amendment. This court cannot issue a mandamus for parliament to legislate.

We decline this petition, leaving it open to petitioner to seek appropriate directions, the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said.

The petitioner said the plea was filed raising a legal question and forming a task force to look at the issue will not serve the purpose.

The difference in marriage age violated the principles of gender equality, gender justice and dignity of women, the petition claimed.

The plea contended, "The petition challenges a blatant, ongoing form of discrimination against women. That is the discriminatory minimum age limit for marriage for men and women in India.

"While men in India are permitted to get married only at the age of 21 years, women are allowed to get married when they are 18. This distinction is based in patriarchal stereotypes, has no scientific backing, perpetrates de jure and de facto inequality against women, and goes completely against global trends.

"...it is a social reality that married women are expected to perform a subordinate role vis-a-vis the husband and this power imbalance is deeply aggravated by the age difference," it said.

The younger spouse is, therefore, expected to respect and be servile to her elder partner, which aggravates the pre-existing gender based hierarchy in the marital relationship, the petition stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 16:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU