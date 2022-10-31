JUST IN
The CCI's Google orders: How does it impact innovation for apps
Tamil Nadu fishermen to stage statewide protest against Navy firing
Gujarat bridge collapse: There will be no laxity in relief ops, says PM
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India: Rahul Gandhi
Arunachal Pradesh to get Northeast's first fish museum: Fisheries minister
Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong and united India, says Amit Shah
Top headlines: Morbi death toll at 132; India Inc eyes Dubai for investment
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean Halloween stampede
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off new operations of Alliance Air
PM Modi expresses deep anguish over South Korea's Halloween stampede
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SL President Wickremesinghe expresses grief over Gujarat bridge collapse
Business Standard

SC to examine plea challenging decision to link electoral data with Aadhaar

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that right to vote is one of the most sacred rights and it should not be denied if an individual lacks Aadhaar.

Topics
Supreme Court | Aadhar card | Election

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the Centre's decision that enables linking electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka tagged the petition filed by former Major General S G Vombatkere with a similar pending matter.

"Petitioner has drawn attention to 2019 Aadhaar judgment to contend that only if some benefit is sought to be conferred then Aadhaar can be mandatory but not to deny rights, and the right to vote is the highest of such rights.

"Two other petitions have also been filed by him and there may be some overlapping. Thus, this requires tagging. Tag this petition with that matter," the bench said.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that right to vote is one of the most sacred rights and it should not be denied if an individual lacks Aadhaar.

The Centre had earlier amended the Registration of Electors Rules to allow linking Aadhaar details with a voters list to weed out duplicate entries and make election law gender neutral for service voters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 12:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.