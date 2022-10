Gujarat bridge collapse: There will be no laxity in relief ops, says PM

Prime Minister on Monday condoled the deaths in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi city and stated that ops were underway and there would be no laxity in and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar in Kevadia.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Government has been carrying out relief and operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," the prime minister said.

The prime minister said that chief minister Bhupendra Patel had reached Morbi last night and has been holding the command of search and rescue ops since yesterday.

"The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said

The suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district had collapsed and at least 130 deaths have been reported so far. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Prime Minister Modi also witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade which included contingents of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five State Police Forces, one each from Northern Zone (Haryana), Western Zone (Madhya Pradesh), Southern Zone (Telangana), Eastern Zone (Odisha) and North Eastern Zone (Tripura). Apart from the contingents, six Police Sports Medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 also participated in the Parade.

Later on Monday, PM will interact with Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration.Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.

