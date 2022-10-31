JUST IN
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India: Rahul Gandhi
Arunachal Pradesh to get Northeast's first fish museum: Fisheries minister
Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong and united India, says Amit Shah
Top headlines: Morbi death toll at 132; India Inc eyes Dubai for investment
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean Halloween stampede
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off new operations of Alliance Air
PM Modi expresses deep anguish over South Korea's Halloween stampede
Grant on-arrival visas to Sikhs: Akal Takht jathedar to India, Pak
Punjab CM decides to personally review efforts to check stubble burning
PM Modi dedicates maze garden, houseboat service near 'Statue of Unity'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Enemies trying to break India's unity, we need to stand firm: PM Modi
Business Standard

Gujarat bridge collapse: There will be no laxity in relief ops, says PM

The prime minister said that Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had reached Morbi last night and has been holding the command of search and rescue ops since yesterday.

Topics
Gujarat | Narendra Modi | rescue

ANI  General News 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the deaths in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi city and stated that rescue ops were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar in Kevadia.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," the prime minister said.

The prime minister said that Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had reached Morbi last night and has been holding the command of search and rescue ops since yesterday.

"The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said

The suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district had collapsed and at least 130 deaths have been reported so far. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Prime Minister Modi also witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade which included contingents of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five State Police Forces, one each from Northern Zone (Haryana), Western Zone (Madhya Pradesh), Southern Zone (Telangana), Eastern Zone (Odisha) and North Eastern Zone (Tripura). Apart from the contingents, six Police Sports Medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 also participated in the Parade.

Later on Monday, PM will interact with Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 11:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.