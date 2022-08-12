SC to hear plea of IMA on campaign against vaccination, modern medicines

The on Friday agreed to hear next week the plea of the (IMA) which alleged that a smear campaign against the vaccination drive and modern are being conducted in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari was told by a lawyer, representing the IMA, that a concerted effort is being made to discourage the vaccinations, including the COVID-19 jab drive, and the use of allopathic in the country.

This is a Writ Petition filed by the . This is a serious issue as there is a campaign against the vaccination drive and modern medicine in the entire country. The doctors are discouraged. People are misguided to disbelieve medical treatment, the lawyer said.

List it next week, the CJI said.

