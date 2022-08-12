Nano urea sales reach 11.2 mn bottles so far this fiscal: Mandaviya

Nano is now being widely accepted by across the country as 1.12 crore bottles of 500 ml each have been sold so far in this fiscal, Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Mandaviya, who reviewed the progress of nano production and sales, directed his officials to include this product in the monthly supply plan of the states to reach more .

He also asked the officials to take steps to promote this product so that harness its benefits besides sensitising retailers, an official statement said.

A total of 2.15 crore bottles of nano in liquid form were sold during 2021-22 fiscal.

However in the ongoing fiscal till August 10, 1.12 crore bottles of nano urea have been sold.

Whereas total nano urea production would be at 6 crore bottles in 2022-23 fiscal, which would be equivalent to 27 lakh tonne quantity of conventional urea, the statement said.

During the review, Mandaviya observed that nano urea is now being widely accepted by farmers across the country.

"... its (nano urea) acceptance by farmers will indeed be a game changer for the fertilizer scenario of the country," he said.

Nano urea is an innovative fertilizer developed indigenously. Its application to crops as foliar fertilization enhances crop productivity to the tune of 8 per cent with commensurate benefits in terms of better soil, air and water, and farmers' profitability.

Scaling up of production and sales as well as application of nano urea will also lead to a reduction in green House Gas (GHGs) emissions over a period of time, the statement added.

