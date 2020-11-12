Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain shut, govt puts reopening plan on hold

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM should reconsider opposition to 3-language formula: BJP
Tamil Nadu will not allow 3-language formula in the state, says Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu allows schools, colleges, cinema halls to reopen from November
Admission of students only after schools re-open: Tamil Nadu minister
Tamil Nadu: DMK vows to dislodge AIADMK govt from power, make Stalin CM
-
Days after seeking the views of
parents, Tamil Nadu government on Thursday reversed its move to reopen schools from November 16 for classes 9-12 and said they shall continue to remain closed.
While colleges were also earlier scheduled to function from November 16 , the government said colleges and varsities shall reopen from December 2 only for research scholars and final year postgraduate students of science and technology streams.
"The opening of colleges for all other courses will be announced later," the government said in an official release adding hostels would be opened only for those students who shall resume studies from next month.
Disclosing the outcome of state-wide consultations held with parents of private, government and aided schools on November 9 on starting classes for the 2020-21 academic year for higher standards, the government said the opinion was divided.
Parents of some schools wanted the institutions to reopen, but others were against such a move in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the school education department analysed the opnions holistically, the release said.
"The order on reopening schools from November 16 for classes 9-12 is cancelled. An announcement on reopening schools will be made later based on the situation," the government said based on the feedback received from parents.
After Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on October 31 that schools and colleges would be allowed to reopen from November 16, DMK president M K Stalin hit out at the government for its "hasty" announcement.
The leader of the opposition had said that a decision on reopening schools should be taken only in January 2021 after analysing the pandemic scenario.
A section of parents also expressed apprehension over starting classes for 9-12 since the pandemic had not faded yet and extent to which students could adhere to measures against the spread of virus in schools.
As on November 11, a total of 7,50,409 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu out of which 7,20,339 recovered. While 18,655 was the number of active cases, the death toll stood at 11,415.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU