Second dose of Covid vaccination for health workers begins in Tamil Nadu

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers in Tamil Nadu commenced on Saturday, 28 days after they took the first shot, with a senior official saying that it would soon be available to members of the public.
Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who inspected the administering of the second dose to healthcare workers at the Government Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, said the vaccination drive would soon be extended to the public-.
Speaking to reporters, he said nearly 2,27,340 people, including 1.9 lakh health workers, 19,405 frontline workers and 9,789 police personnel have so far been vaccinated.
"One need not have any apprehensions over the vaccine being administered.
We have given time till February 17 for the frontline workers to register.
Soon, the vaccination drive will be extended to other sections of people," Radhakrishnan said.
He urged all those who had taken the first dose to avail the second shots after a gap of 28 days.
Also, with few cases of dengue fever being reported from Alangulam and certain pockets in Tenkasi district, the health department has advised all District Collectors to take preventive steps in their districts, Radhakrishnan said.
Tamil Nadu began administering the first shots to health workers from January 16 and the drive was inaugurated by chief minister K Palaniswami at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and Serum Institutes Covishield vaccines require a two-dose schedule to be administered through the intramuscular route.
As of February 12, Tamil Nadu has logged 8,44,173 lakh cases, while the toll stands at 12,408.
A total of 8,27,480 people have recovered.
