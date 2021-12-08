World looking towards India for sustainable tech-enabled solutions: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world is looking towards India for affordable and sustainable technology-enabled solutions across all streams of emerging domains, including 5G, artificial intelligence and robotics.
In a message for the Indian Mobile Congress, Modi emphasised that it was important to look at how the country's innovation and efforts contribute more towards bringing positive change in the lives of people.
"From 5G technology to artificial intelligence, virtual reality, cloud, Internet of things and robotics, the world looks towards India with optimism to provide technology-enabled solutions that are affordable and sustainable," Modi said.
He said the nation's digital size is immense and digital potential is unparalleled.
"As the future holds great potential with rapid technological progress, it is important to think and plan how our innovation and efforts contribute more towards bringing positive change in the lives of people and improving various sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture and MSMEs," Modi said.
The prime minister's message was read out at the Indian Mobile Congress which started on Wednesday.
