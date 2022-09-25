Senior Congress leader, eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed dies

-
ALSO READ
Gold smuggling case: Kerala witnesses protests demanding CM's resignation
CBI questions KC Venugopal in solar scam sexual exploitation case
MP Assembly's 5-day monsoon session begins today; famers, dams top issues
BSP MLA, SP legislator, and 1 independent join BJP in Madhya Pradesh
KIIFB scam: ED political tool for BJP, will not appear, says Isaac
-
Senior Congress leader and eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed died here on Sunday, his family said.
The 87-year-old Mohammed, a three-time minister, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for the past one week.
He represented Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011.
Mohammed was a minister in the first E K Nayanar ministry. He also became a minister in the A K Antony cabinet and the Oommen Chandy government.
"The body will be taken to Nilambur Sunday where the public can pay respects. He was admitted in the ICU for the past one week," his son Aryadan Shoukath reporters.
The funeral will be held on Monday at 9 AM, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 09:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU