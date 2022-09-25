JUST IN
Business Standard

Senior Congress leader, eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed dies

Senior Congress leader and eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed died today, his family said

Topics
Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Kozhikode 

Senior Congress leader and eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed died here on Sunday, his family said.

The 87-year-old Mohammed, a three-time minister, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for the past one week.

He represented Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011.

Mohammed was a minister in the first E K Nayanar ministry. He also became a minister in the A K Antony cabinet and the Oommen Chandy government.

"The body will be taken to Nilambur Sunday where the public can pay respects. He was admitted in the ICU for the past one week," his son Aryadan Shoukath reporters.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 9 AM, he said.

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 09:43 IST

