Kids who suffer traumatic brain injury have more emotional problems: Study
Business Standard

Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging after heavy rains lash city

The heavy rains threw life out of gear in Mumbai's Sion area

Topics
Mumbai | Mumbai rains

ANI  General News 

Mumbai rain
Waterlogging on a railway track due to heavy rain at Matunga area, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The heavy rains threw life out of gear in Mumbai's Sion area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara will stay on 'Orange' alert on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain forecast.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, a total of 120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 to August 12, according to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report.

A total of 95 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the coastal state received 804.5 mm of rainfall till August 11.

A number of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 08:50 IST

