Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging after heavy rains lash city

-
ALSO READ
Rainfall in India 9% higher than previous years but 85 districts still dry
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; IMD forecasts more showers
Crop-nourishing monsoon rains likely to pick up steam by mid-June: IMD
North India, including Delhi to receive widespread rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD
-
Several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
The heavy rains threw life out of gear in Mumbai's Sion area.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara will stay on 'Orange' alert on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain forecast.
According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, a total of 120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 to August 12, according to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report.
A total of 95 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the coastal state received 804.5 mm of rainfall till August 11.
A number of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 08:50 IST