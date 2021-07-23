Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM; says extending all help to deal with rains

Union Home Minister spoke to Chief Minister on Friday and took stock of the situation arising due to and landslides in Raigad, where at least 30 people have lost their lives.

Shah said the Centre is extending all possible help to the government to deal with the emerging situation in the state.

"The accident that occurred due to and landslides in Raigad, Maharashtra, is unfortunate. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Shri and DG @NDRFHQ. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The central government is providing all possible help there to save the lives of people," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

At least 30 people have died in a landslide near a village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said.

The toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise, they added.

