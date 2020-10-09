Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani approves Surat Draft Development Plan-2035

-
ALSO READ
As Covid-19 cases rise, Gujarat CM Rupani visits Surat to assess measures
Gujarat govt approves construction of high-rises of over 70 floors
Low demand, high construction costs may derail Gujarat's skyscraper dreams
Politicians have greater onus to follow Covid-19 norms: Gujarat CM
Rupani invites American firms to invest in Gujarat; pitches for cooperation
-
The Gujarat government on
Thursday approved the Draft Development Plan-2035 for Surat.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave his nod for the Surat DDP-2035 prepared by the Surat Urban Development Authority, officials said.
Surat is one of the fast-growing cities in the country, known for its flourishing diamond polishing and textile industries.
Almost 80 per cent of diamonds sold in the global market are cut and polished in the city.
Surat is also home to a large number of migrant workers from across the country, especially from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.
With the clearance of development plan for the next 15 years, nearly 850 hectares of land would be available for development, a government release said.
Land spread upto one km from both sides along the 50- km stretch between Kamrej and Palsana on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway would be available for residential and commercial development near Surat, it said.
The industrial growth corridor proposed in the development plan, in view of the industrial development happening in Hazira area, would give a boost for well planned industrial development in this region, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU