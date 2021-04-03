Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital, condition stable: NCP leader

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar discharged from hospital
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised
Maharashtra: Pawar holds meeting with NCP ministers on farm laws, Covid-19
Cannot ignore issues raised by protesting farmers, says Sharad Pawar
No one should play spoilsport in coalition a govt, says Ajit Pawar
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who recently underwent a procedure for a gall bladder issue, was discharged from a hospital here on Saturday, a party leader said.
"Pawar (80) is in good health and is recuperating at home," said NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik.
Earlier in the day, a team of doctors checked Pawar and concluded that his condition was stable.
Malik said doctors have advised seven-day rest for Pawar.
"If his health parameters remain stable after the next 15 days, a surgery of his gall bladder will be performed," he added.
Pawar underwent an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30 at the Breach Candy Hospital.
He was admitted to the hospital on March 30 after he experienced abdominal pain.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU