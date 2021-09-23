Shift public transport vehicles in NCR to CNG: Delhi to neighbouring states

-
Delhi has suggested its surrounding states to shift their public transport vehicles in the National Capital Region to CNG and adopt a policy to promote electric vehicles, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.
It has also urged the neighbouring states to ban firecrackers to tackle pollution.
Rai made the suggestions during an online meeting of NCR states convened by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.
Delhi has suggested that neighbouring states shift their public transport vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR) to CNG and adopt an electric vehicle policy, Rai told a press conference after the meeting.
He said extension should not be given to thermal power plants in NCR that are operating without emission control devices.
The minister said he also urged the neighbouring states to spray bio-decomposer on paddy straw as an "emergency measure" to prevent stubble burning.
If they don't do it, Delhi and the entire north India will have to bear the brunt of stubble burning this year too, he said.
"We have also suggested that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh constitute a task force for pollution hotspots in their areas surrounding Delhi for ground visits and focused work, he said.
