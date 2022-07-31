Why does ED want to investigate Sena's Sanjay Raut repeatedly: Ajit Pawar

-
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Sunday wondered why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) repeatedly wants to investigate Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said the ED conducting a search at Raut's residence in Mumbai depicts a "sorry picture" of democracy and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to "silence" all the Opposition parties.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule this issue will be raised in Parliament.
"Many people got notices from the Income Tax, ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Only Raut will be able to tell why the probe agency (ED) wants to investigate him repeatedly," Pawar touring flood-affected areas in Maharashtra told reporters.
Sule expressed confidence there will be no injustice and that Raut will cooperate with the probe agency.
At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow located in suburban Bhandup, and began the search.
The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.
