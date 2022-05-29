Singer Sidhu Moosewala was on the radar of gangsters for long time: Report

-
Few hours after the killing of popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday, a Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken the responsibility for the murder. The name of Lawrence Bishnoi has also come to the fore in the killing.
Brar took to his social media account to claim the responsibility, writing that "he and Lawrence Bishnoi group was behind the murder".
"Today, Moosewala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It's our work. Moosewala's name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar's murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moosewala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moosewala used his political power and saved his skin each time," Goldy wrote on his social media post.
In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 28, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead near his village in Mansa district.
Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.
What was the bone of contention?
One Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, 33, a Youth Akali Dal leader popularly known as Vicky Middukhera was shot dead on August 7, 2021. There were allegations that Moosewala had directed his manager Shagunpreet Singh to execute the killing. It was alleged that Singh hired the members of Kaushal gang to execute the killing of Middukhera.
Singh in April this year fled to abroad after his name cropped up during the course of investigation.
Anil Kumar a.k.a. Latth, Sajjan Singh a.k.a. Bholu and Ajay Kumar a.k.a. Sunny, members of Kaushal-Bambhia-Lucky Padial gang were held by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. They were later handed over to the Punjab Police.
They had told the police that Bhuppi Rana and Amit Dagar were involved in giving direction for the murder of Middukhera.
Moosewala had been on the radar of Brar and Bishnoi gang since then.
