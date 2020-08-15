JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19 patients with underlying heart problems more likely to die: Study

Hope Indian professionals are continued to be welcomed in US: Indian envoy
Business Standard

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support: Hospital

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Topics
entertainment sector | Coronavirus

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Coronavirus

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said on Saturday.

According to the statement from MGM Healthcare, the musician is stable and is being closely monitored by doctors for clinical parameters.

The 74-year-old singer was on Friday shifted to ICU after his health condition deteriorated.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 17:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU