Business Standard

Slabs of foot-over bridge fall in Maha's Balharshah station, 4 injured

Four people were injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station at Chandrapur.

Topics
Maharashtra | Accidents

ANI  General News 

Maharashtra, foot over bridge collapse
Photo: ANI

Four people were injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station at Chandrapur.

All have been shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid.

However, no causality has been reported so far.

According to the railway officials, a part of the pre-cast slab of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Balharshah, Nagpur division fell down today at around 5.10 pm.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, Shivaji Sutar, said, "A part of the Pre-case slab of FOB at Balharshah railway station connecting platforms 1 and 2 has fallen down at around 5.10 pm on Saturday. It is mentioned here that not the FOB has fallen down, it's a part of the pre-cast slab (a small part of the walkway )."

Further reports are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 22:27 IST

