Wonderful sign that medal-winners coming from different parts of India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on Tuesday over the fact that India's medal-winners, be it in the Olympics or Paralympics, are coming from different parts of the country which, he said, is a wonderful sign.
He made the observation, sources said, while speaking to Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar over telephone as he congratulated them on winning silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's high jump T42 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.
India's medal tally at the Paralympics touched an unprecedented 10, riding on a consistently stupendous track-and-field performance.
Modi told both athletes that these medals are the outcome of their constant hard work.
Kumar told the prime minister that he derived great inspiration from him as he has taken special care to encourage para-athletes, which is a great sign, sources said.
He also recalled that Modi often enquired about his well-being when he was training in Ukaraine.
The TOPS scheme of the government was also appreciated.
After their winning performance, Modi tweeted, "The indomitable @sharad_kumar01 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian by winning the Bronze Medal. His life journey will motivate many. Congratulations to him."
He said in another tweet, "Soaring higher and higher! Mariyappan Thangavelu is synonymous with consistence and excellence. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal. India is proud of his feat."
Modi had earlier in the day spoken to Singhraj Adhana and congratulated him on winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympics.
