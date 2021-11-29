Snowfall in hills, rain in northwest, central India likely from Nov 30: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 467 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths reported
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Meghalaya registers 305 new Covid-19 cases, six more fatalities
GVK promoter buys Jubilee Hills house for Rs 23.15 crore
At 24% deficiency, rainfall recorded in August lowest in 19 years: IMD
-
A western disturbance is likely to bring snowfall to the hills and rain to northwest and adjoining central India from the night of November 30, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
"Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over Gujarat, north Maharashtra and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan from November 30 to December 2 with peak rainfall activity on December 1," it said in a statement.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat on December 1 and 2. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over north Kankan on December 1, the weather department said.
"Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely over
West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during December 1-2.
"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated
thunderstorm/lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on December 1 and 2," the forecast read.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU