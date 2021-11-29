Snowfall in hills, rain in northwest, central India likely from Nov 30: IMD

A western disturbance is likely to bring to the hills and rain to northwest and adjoining central India from the night of November 30, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over Gujarat, north Maharashtra and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan from November 30 to December 2 with peak activity on December 1," it said in a statement.

Isolated heavy to very heavy likely over Gujarat on December 1 and 2. Isolated heavy also likely over north Kankan on December 1, the weather department said.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely over



West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during December 1-2.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/ accompanied with isolated



thunderstorm/lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on December 1 and 2," the forecast read.

