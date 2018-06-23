JUST IN
Business Standard

Software glitch delays 23 Air India flights at Delhi airport: Official

The software-related glitch affected operations from 1 PM to 2.30 PM during which period, check-in and other services were handled manually

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India
File photo of Air India

Nearly two dozen Air India flights were delayed across its network including at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday after a technical glitch in the check-in software hampered operations, an airline spokesperson said.

The departure timings of as many as 23 flights were affected and the delays owing to the software malfunction stretched from 15-30 minutes, the spokesperson said.

"The software-related glitch affected operations from 1 PM to 2.30 PM during which period, check-in and other services were handled manually," the spokesperson said.

Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.
First Published: Sat, June 23 2018. 16:29 IST

