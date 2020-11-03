Some countries haven't yet removed restrictions on entry of Indians: Puri

-
ALSO READ
Over 1.5 mn people returned under Vande Bharat mission: Hardeep Singh Puri
Air India earned Rs 2550 crore from Vande Bharat flights till Aug 31: Puri
32% intl flyers had Covid-negative reports for quarantine exemption: Puri
Bidding for Air India to be done on enterprise value: Hardeep Singh Puri
Fare limits to remain in place for another three months: Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Some countries have still not removed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals and the central government is ready to fly passengers to these countries whenever they ease their limits, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia is one such country that does not allow airlines to bring passengers from India currently amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are operating international flights under VBM (Vande Bharat Mission) since May 6, 2020. However, some countries, including some in the Gulf region, have still not removed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals," Puri said on Twitter.
"We are ready to fly passengers to these countries whenever they ease restrictions," he added.
On October 22, the minister had said that the average fares on special flights operating between Kerala and Bahrain are between Rs 30,000 and Rs 39,000 as the Gulf country allows only 750 passengers to come from India per week.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.
India started scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU