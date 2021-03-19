South Africa has world's most dangerous roads; India in fourth place: Study

-
ALSO READ
Poor roads, faulty helmet: 6 two-wheeler riders die every hour in accidents
Centre planning to further sweeten contract terms for TOT investors
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Drivers' smartphones could be used for road safety, says UK study
Road Safety World Series: Tendulkar, Yuvraj help India crush South Africa
-
South Africa has been ranked as the world's most dangerous country to drive in while India came in at fourth place, according to a research study undertaken by international driver education company Zutobi.
Among the list of 56 countries in the study, Thailand came in second position and the US took up third spot.
The safest roads in the world can be found in Norway, with its Scandinavian neighbour Sweden having the third safest roads while Japan took second place, according to the study.
We analysed each country on five factors, giving each one a normalised score out of ten for each factor, before taking an average final score across all five factors, Zutobi said.
These factors included estimates on the number of road traffic deaths per 100,000 population; the percentage of car occupants who use a seat-belt when travelling in the front of a vehicle; and the proportion of road traffic deaths which have been attributed to alcohol consumption over the national legal limit.
These estimates were based on the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data repository.
The maximum speed limit on motorway and blood alcohol content restrictions in the various countries were also taken into account.
But Zutobi's findings have been challenged by the Justice Project SA (JPSA), an NGO that aims to improve road traffic laws and their enforcement in South Africa.
JPSA Chairperson Howard Dembovsky, while agreeing that South Africans tended to be poor drivers, said that Zutobi had used outdated figures in its study.
Dembovsky also queried why South Africa was the only African country in its list.
So to accuse us of being the worst in the world is a little bit unfair. If you are going to talk about the worst countries in the world, then you need to adopt a balanced approach, Dembovsky said as he commented on poor driving in his country in an interview with radio station Cape Talk.
(South African drivers) do have a shocking road safety record. As much as I would not place much reliance on that so-called study, there is still plenty of evidence to show that South Africans are dangerous drivers and inconsiderate drivers and have very little regard for the safety of others on our roads, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU