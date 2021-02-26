South Korea mulling to extend social distancing norms for two weeks

-
ALSO READ
Outbreak at missionary school as South Korea reports 437 new Covid-19 cases
South Korea reports over 300 new Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day
South Korea injects first Covid vaccine shot in public vaccination campaign
South Korea reports 332 more Covid-19 cases, five deaths reported in 24 hrs
South Korea adds 559 new Covid cases, highest in 10 days; tally at 76,429
-
South Korea is mulling to extend its social distancing measures for another two weeks, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday, as the country continue to witness a spike in the coronavirus cases.
"The government will decide to extend the current distancing levels for another two weeks starting next week during today's meeting," the Prime Minister said during a regular Covid-19 response meeting held at the government complex here.
The greater Seoul area, home to around half of the nation's 52-million population, will remain under Level 2 distancing and the rest of the country will be subject to Level 1.5 distancing for an additional two weeks starting next week, Yonhap reported.
Bans on gatherings of five or more people and restrictions on small businesses, such as restaurants and cafes, will also remain in place for another two weeks, Chung said.
The plan was announced amid South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases having stayed around the 400 mark in the past few days. The country also started its public vaccination program to curb the virus spread.
"Sporadic cluster infections are breaking out continuously," Chung said, while also pointing to the increasing risk of transmission as schools prepare to reopen next week.
Chung urged the public to adhere to the government's social distancing rules, expressing concerns of a shortage of medical resources in the case of a resurgence of another pandemic wave.
He said that authorities will prepare to revamp the current social distancing scheme after monitoring the virus situation for the time being.
The Prime Minister also noted that the public is hoping for a return to normal, daily life from the public vaccine program and promised that the government will do all it can to fulfill that dream.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU