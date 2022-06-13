SP, BJP in war of words on alleged beating of protesters at police station

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Samajwadi Party to field maximum Brahmin candidates in UP Assembly polls
Shivapal Yadav meets Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in UP jail
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
-
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh are locked in a war of words over a purported video which shows Uttar Pradesh Police brutally beating up alleged protestors inside a police station.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted the video questioning the action of the cops. "Hawalat par sawalat," he said.
"Questions should be raised on police action otherwise justice will lose its credibility. Uttar Pradesh is number one in custodial deaths, in violation of human rights and harassment of Dalits," he stated.
The video, to which the attention was drawn initially by BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi who tweeted it saying it was a "return gift" to rioters, was retweeted by Akhilesh.
The two Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, have now accused the SP of "supporting rioters".
Maurya asked why Akhilesh was speaking in support of the accused, saying: "Action is taken against rioters and stone-pelters but Akhilesh Yadav feels its pain. What is the reason behind this?"
Pathak said the SP chief was upset when the Yogi Adityanath government demolished "illegal" properties of stone-pelters in Prayagraj and Kanpur.
"When some terrorists carried out bomb blasts in Varanasi, Ayodhya and Lucknow, then SP even went to the high court to claim that they were innocent. The convict in the Varanasi blast, who was recently given the death penalty by the sessions court, was also innocent for SP. If you remember, the court had then commented on the government asking whether they would give these people a Padma Bhushan as well," he said.
Pathak added that a party which used to support rioters when it was in power, was now talking of justice.
"There is no place for rioters under the BJP government. The government is working on zero tolerance policy to ensure that no culprit is spared," he said.
The Minister added that action being taken by the government was on legal grounds but since SP had only practiced appeasement politics, it would never understand that.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU