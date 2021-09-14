Special CBI court convicts 5 people in a 2003 coal scam case

-
ALSO READ
WB Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top TMC leaders in Narada Scam
West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI detains six persons in Howrah
Bombay HC asks CBI to probe Param Bir Singh's allegations against Deshmukh
Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIR filed by CBI
CBI raids senior IAS officer's home in arms and gun license scam in J&K
-
A CBI special court here on Tuesday convicted five persons in connection with a coal scam case related to Lalgarh (North) coal block allocated during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2003, officials said.
The CBI special judge convicted Binay Prakash, the then managing director of Ranchi-based Domco Pvt. Ltd.; the then directors Vasant Diwakar Manjrekar and Paramananda Mondal; chartered accountant Sanjay Khandewal and the company Domco Pvt. Ltd.
The court will arguments on the quantum of sentences on Wednesday.
"This case was registered on the basis of a preliminary enquiry initiated by CBI on the directions received from CVC related to coal blocks allocated during the period from 1993 to 2005. During enquiry, it was revealed that the Lalgarh (North) Coal block was identified in favour of the company by the 19th Screening Committee and accordingly, the company was intimated vide MoC letter dated November 24, 2003," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.
The CBI had alleged that Prakash, promoter director of Domco Pvt. Ltd., entered into conspiracy with unidentified persons and submitted false information to authorities while applying for the block.
It is alleged that the Prakash made gains of Rs 7 crore by selling shares of the company on premium, after the allocation of the coal block.
"After investigation, charge sheet was filed on December 22, 2015 against the accused. The trial court found the five accused guilty and convicted them," Joshi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU