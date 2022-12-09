JUST IN
Sri Lanka to resume flights from Jaffna to Chennai after 3 yrs from Dec 12
Cyclone Mandous: Schools, colleges declare holiday in Puducherry, Karaikal
3 controversial issues to be tabled as private members bill in Rajya Sabha
Traders' body supports Oppn's Pune bandh against remark on Shivaji Maharaj
Japan to jointly develop 'next-genenration' fighter jet with UK, Italy
Four-day rain forecast for Bengaluru under cyclone 'Mandous' effect
BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Uniform Civil code
HC allows felling of 20,000 trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
US keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks to its assets
Regulation of OTT apps to be clarified in revised telecom bill: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Cyclone Mandous: Schools, colleges declare holiday in Puducherry, Karaikal
Business Standard

Sri Lanka to resume flights from Jaffna to Chennai after 3 yrs from Dec 12

Sri Lanka is set to resume flights from the northern Jaffna peninsula to Chennai, three years after the island nation discontinued the services due to Covid, the Sri Lankan Airport Authority said

Topics
India-Sri Lanka | Chennai | international flights

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Boeing 777, Airlines, aviation, flights

Sri Lanka is set to resume flights from the northern Jaffna peninsula to Chennai from Monday, three years after the island nation discontinued the services due to Covid, a spokesman from the Sri Lankan Airport Authority said on Friday.

"The commercial flight operations from Chennai International airport to Jaffna International airport will be back effective 12th December 2022," SLAA spokesperson Sumith de Silva told PTI.

This will be a resumption of flights since they were stopped for Covid," de Silva said.

India's Alliance Air would operate four flights a week between the two cities, said de Silva.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva told Parliament that flights will be operational between Jaffna and Chennai by December 12.

However, there are still some improvements left to be done to the runway.

The present runway can only accommodate 75-seater aircraft.

The airport in Palaly was named the Jaffna international airport as Sri Lanka's third international airport in October 2019 and had its first flight from Chennai.

The 2019 redevelopment of the airport was funded by both Sri Lanka and India.

The tourism sector is the main source of foreign exchange earnings for cash-strapped Sri Lanka.

However, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 severely crippled the tourism sector and was one of the major reasons for Sri Lanka's economic travails.

The resumption of flights is expected to help the cash-strapped country's tourism sector and provide a fillip to its beleaguered economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India-Sri Lanka

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU