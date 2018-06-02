Stone-pelters, CRPF driver booked after Friday clashes in J&K's Nowhatta

-
Police on Saturday booked unidentified stone-pelters for attempt to murder and rioting while charged the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) driver with rash driving in connection with Friday's clashes in the old city that led to the death of a 21-year-old youth.
"Two cases have been registered in the Nowhatta incident, a police official said.
He said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149, 152, 336 and 427 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
Another FIR has been registered against the CRPF driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 RPC, the official said. Further investigations have been taken up, he added.
Two youths were injured after they were allegedly hit by a CRPF vehicle during clashes between protesters and security forces in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
The duo was taken to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital at Soura where one of them -- Kaiser Bhat -- succumbed to death.
