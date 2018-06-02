JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Tested negative for Nipah, 36-year-old Kerala woman dies under observation
Business Standard

Stone-pelters, CRPF driver booked after Friday clashes in J&K's Nowhatta

The unidentified stone-pelters are booked for attempt to murder while the CRPF driver has been booked for rash driving

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

srinagar, army, kashmir

Police on Saturday booked unidentified stone-pelters for attempt to murder and rioting while charged the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) driver with rash driving in connection with Friday's clashes in the old city that led to the death of a 21-year-old youth.

"Two cases have been registered in the Nowhatta incident, a police official said.

He said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149, 152, 336 and 427 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Another FIR has been registered against the CRPF driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 RPC, the official said. Further investigations have been taken up, he added.

Two youths were injured after they were allegedly hit by a CRPF vehicle during clashes between protesters and security forces in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The duo was taken to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital at Soura where one of them -- Kaiser Bhat -- succumbed to death.
First Published: Sat, June 02 2018. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements