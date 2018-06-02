Zydus gets final USFDA nod for anti-bacterial drug to treat acne, malaria

has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Hyclate capsules USP, antibiotic used for treating bacterial infections, said today.

It is a tetracycline antibiotic used for the treatment of a wide variety of bacterial infections, including those that cause

"This medication is also used for prophylaxis of malaria," the filing said.

The capsules will be manufactured at the group's at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group has more than 195 approvals so far.

