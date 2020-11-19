Strict curbs in place for devotees from outside Ayodhya for parikramas

-
-
Strict restrictions have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya for "panch kosi parikrama" and "chaudah kosi parikrama" with only locals allowed to participate in the religious festivals this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every year, a large number of devotees reach Ayodhya from across the country for the parikramas.
The 'chaudah kosi parikrama' will begin on November 22, while 'panch kosi parikrama' will start from November 25.
Administrative sources said that restrictions have been put as a precaution in view of the second wave of COVID-19 in other provinces of the country.
Talking to PTI, Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar said, "We are in contact with the administration of neighbouring districts of Ayodhya. Barriers are being installed at all borders and heavy security forces are being deployed.
