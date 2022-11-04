JUST IN
Supreme Court to hear bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh

Singh is presently lodged in Tihar jail in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL)

Topics
Supreme Court | Fortis probe | Fortis

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear during the day itself a plea seeking grant of interim bail to former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Ltd Malvinder Mohan Singh in view of the critical condition of his wife.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for Singh, that the plea be heard urgently as the condition of his wife is critical due to decrease in her platelet count

The top court issued notice to the standing counsel of the Delhi government and posted the plea for hearing at 1 pm.

Singh is presently lodged in Tihar jail in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

In September this year, the Supreme Court awarded a six-month jail term to Singh in a contempt case related to the sale of shares of Fortis to Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 12:07 IST

