Business Standard

Suspected monkeypox virus case detected in Himachal, sample sent to Pune

The health condition of the person is improving as it has been 21 days since he first showed the symptoms

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | health care

IANS  |  Solan 
monkeypox
Illustration: Reuters

The health department in Himachal Pradesh has detected a person with symptoms similar to monkeypox in Solan's Baddi. The health condition of the person is improving as it has been 21 days since he first showed the symptoms.

As a precautionary measure, the person has been isolated and surveillance is being done in his surrounding areas.

Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for lab testing.

Himachal government has urged people to do not get confused or scared about monkeypox, and appealed them to take necessary precautions if they experience any symptoms of the disease.

"Seek medical advice immediately as these symptoms can also be of any other disease, so there is a need to maintain alertness, alertness and restraint," the government has said.

Earlier, the administration went into a tizzy after a tourist who came to Himachal from Delhi showed symptoms of monkeypox. He had returned to Delhi in a bus after visiting many tourist places including Manali.

--IANS

umesh/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 09:54 IST

