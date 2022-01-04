T-cells can aid in fight against Omicron if antibodies fail, says study

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
India's Omicron Covid count crosses 100; avoid mass gatherings, says Centre
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year
-
Researchers have found that T cells - one of the body's key defences against Covid-19, can mount an effective immune response against Omicron, if antibodies fail to do that.
T cells, generated both by vaccinations and Covid-19 infections, have been shown to be critical in limiting progression to severe disease by eliminating virus-infected cells and helping with other immune system functions.
Preliminary studies have reported that Omicron (fast becoming the most dominant circulating strain globally) can escape antibodies produced by vaccination or natural Covid-19 infection, raising concerns about the increased possibility of reinfection and breakthrough cases.
But, Omicron is unlikely to be able to evade T cells, according to the new study led by researchers from the University of Melbourne and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).
"Despite being a preliminary study, we believe this is positive news. Even if Omicron, or some other variant for that matter, can potentially escape antibodies, a robust T cell response can still be expected to offer protection and help to prevent significant illness," said Professor Matthew McKay from the University of Melbourne.
In the study published in the peer-reviewed journal Viruses, the team analysed over 1,500 fragments of SARS-CoV-2's viral proteins, called epitopes, that have been found to be recognised by T cells in recovered Covid-19 patients or after vaccination.
The results showed that only 20 per cent showed mutations associated with Omicron.
Even then, these mutations do not necessarily mean the virus will be able to evade the body's T cells.
"Among these T cell epitopes that have Omicron mutations, our further analysis revealed that more than half are predicted to still be visible to T cells. This further diminishes the chance that Omicron may escape T cells' defences," said Ahmed Abdul Quadeer, research assistant at HKUST.
Further, the team broadened their analysis to other virus proteins, they found an overwhelming majority (more than 97 per cent) of non-spike T cell epitopes do not encompass mutations associated with Omicron.
"These results overall, would suggest that broad escape from T cells is very unlikely," McKay said.
"Based on our data, we anticipate that T cell responses elicited by vaccines and boosters, for example, will continue to help protect against Omicron, as observed for other variants. We believe this presents some positive news in the global fight against Omicron."
-IANS
rvt/svn/skp
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU