Delhi Police gets four-day remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

AltNews co-founder Mohammad Zubair being taken to the Patiala House Court, following his arrest by special cell of Delhi Police on charges of hurting religious sentiments, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria passed the order after hearing arguments from as well as the accused.

Police had sought an extension of Zubair's custody by five days.

