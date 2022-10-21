Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

Calling hate speeches a "very serious issue", the Friday directed Uttar Pradesh and governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah.

It said action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)