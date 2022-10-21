JUST IN
Possible cyclone likely to hit Bengal, Odisha on Oct 25; warning issued
Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

Calling hate speeches a "very serious issue", the Supreme Court Friday directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits

Topics
Supreme Court | Uttar Pradesh government | Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

Calling hate speeches a "very serious issue", the Supreme Court Friday directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah.

It said action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 19:51 IST

