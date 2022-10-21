Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police to issue notices to social media entities over hate remarks
Dharma Sansad case: SC grants 3 months interim bail to hate speech accused
FIR lodged against some people for hate messages on social media in Delhi
MEA issues advisory for Indians in Canada amid rising hate crimes
Uttarakhand govt tightens precautionary measures amid rising COVID cases
-
Calling hate speeches a "very serious issue", the Supreme Court Friday directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.
It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt.
A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah.
It said action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 19:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU