TN CM Palaniswami inaugurates newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district

: Chief



Minister on Monday inaugurated the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district.

The 38th district in the state has been carved out of Nagapattinam district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the district through video conferencing from the Secretariat in Chennai.

The new district comprises four taluks - Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Tarangambadi, and Kuthalam. It has a total population of 9.01 lakh.

The Chief Minister announced the formation of this district during March this year and the G.O was issued during April.

The preparatory arrangements started immediately.

R Lalitha, who served as the special officer for district formation has taken charge as the district collector.

IPS officer Srinatha has been appointed as the superintendent of police.

The officials assumed charge at Mayiladuthurai collectorate soon after the inaugural function.

Handlooms Minister O S Manian, Poompuhar MLA Paunraj, Mayiladuthurai MLA Radhakrishnan, and others were present in Mayiladuthurai during the inaugural function.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)