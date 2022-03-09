Tamil Nadu logs 147 Covid-19 cases, 11 districts see nil infections

-
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 147 new coronavirus cases with Chennai and Theni districts accounting for a death each due to the infection, thus taking the tally to 34,51,469 and the toll to 38,021.
Eleven among 38 districts in the state saw no new cases. As many as 387 people were discharged after treatment today, taking the cumulative recoveries to 34,11,545. The active cases declined to 1,903 from 2,145 Tuesday, a bulletin from the health department said. Four people, including two passengers from UAE and equal number from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh added to the 147 new infections today. Chennai, which has also been registering a steady decline, recorded a maximum of 47 fresh infections followed by Coimbatore at 17 and Chengalpattu 12. Eleven districts did not report any new case today, the bulletin added.
