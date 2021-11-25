Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 tally touches 27.23 lakh with 739 new cases

added 739 fresh infections to the cumulative COVID tally, which mounted to 27,23,245 while the toll rose to 36,432 with 17 additional deaths, the health department said on Thursday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 764 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,78,371 leaving 8,442 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,01,993 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.37 crore.

Coimbatore and Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 112 and 107 cases, respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

As many as 24 districts reported less than 10 new cases, while Ariyalur, Perambalur recorded zero cases, the bulletin said.

