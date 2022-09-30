Tamil Nadu to soon come out with electronic hardware policy: CM Stalin

-
-
Tamil Nadu would soon come out with a new electronic hardware policy aimed at boosting domestic hardware production and exports, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.
The State has been attracting investments not only in manufacturing of smartphones but also in computers, electronic parts, telecommunication equipment, home appliances, he said after inaugurating a manufacturing unit of Pegatron Technology India Pvt Ltd in neighbouring Chengalpet district.
"The government considers the electronics department as an emerging sector and soon a Tamil Nadu electronic hardware policy will be rolled out to boost domestic production and exports," Stalin said.
He unveiled a plaque at Mahindra World City, about 45 km from here, to mark the inauguration of the manufacturing facility set up at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore that would generate 14,000 jobs.
Stalin said with the production linked-incentive scheme, several software companies have submitted applications to commence operations in the State.
"Our vision is not only to make Tamil Nadu emerge as top-ranked in electronics sector but also in other sectors." he said.
The government is working towards the plan of making Tamil Nadu a hub to produce more smartphones as against those manufactured in China, he said. "We have also planned to attract companies engaged in supply chain solution that are required in production of smartphones," he said.
Expressing happiness for the inauguration of the new facility, he requested officials of Pegatron Technology India to consider taking up expansion in Tamil Nadu itself. "On behalf of the government we are ready to extend all our support in your expansion plans," he said.
He said the manufacturing facilities of Korean auto-maker Hyundai, US car-maker Ford in Tamil Nadu came up during the DMK rule and expressed happiness that Pegatron was setting up plant at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore under his leadership.
"Through this investment, 14,000 new jobs will be created of which majority of it will comprise women," he said.
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:12 IST
