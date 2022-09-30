Odisha can re-engage retired employees to fill 50% of entry-level vacancies

Administrative departments in would be able to re-engage retired employees up to 50 per cent of entry-level vacancies without seeking permission from the Finance department.

A government circular issued on Thursday said the departments would, however,



require the approval of the Finance department if they engage retired employees beyond 50 per cent of the entry-level vacancies.

About 73,000 posts at the entry level are lying vacant in the state.

The monthly consolidated remuneration of the retired employees who will be re-engaged was also revised.

The consolidated monthly remuneration for retired employees on re-engagement was revised to Rs 50,000 for Pay level 17, Rs 46,000 for Pay level 15 and 16.

The retired employees who will be given re-employment in Pay levels 11, 12, 13, and 14, will get Rs 35,000 every month and those in Pay levels 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 will get Rs 20,000.

The superannuated employees after re-engagement in Pay levels 1, 2, 3, and 4 will get a consolidated remuneration of Rs 10,000 per month.

The remuneration of the retired employees shall exclude pension, the circular said.

The quantum of remuneration in exceptional circumstances where the government may go for engagement of suitable retired government servants will be fixed by adopting the methodology of pay minus pension'. No allowances such as DA, HRA, etc shall be admissible in such cases, the circular said.

The tenure of such engagement shall be finalised after obtaining the concurrence of the Finance department with the approval of the government at the level of the chief minister, the circular said.

