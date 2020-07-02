Team of AIIMS doctors, IIT-Delhi students launch app to track plasma donors

doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed an app -- COPAL-19 -- that enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from

"There's a shortage of blood. Through 'COPAL-19', we'll have a list of donors and patients will be able to demand blood as per their blood group for plasma therapy," Dr Abhinav Singh Verma, doctor, told ANI.

He further said that till now about 70 donors have been roped in "but more will come as they get to know about the app."

The app was launched on the occasion of Doctor's Day.

