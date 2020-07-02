JUST IN
Team of AIIMS doctors, IIT-Delhi students launch app to track plasma donors

AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed an app -- COPAL-19 -- that enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from coronavirus.

ANI  |  General News 

AIIMS
AIIMS. Photo: PTI

"There's a shortage of blood. Through 'COPAL-19', we'll have a list of donors and patients will be able to demand blood as per their blood group for plasma therapy," Dr Abhinav Singh Verma, AIIMS doctor, told ANI.

He further said that till now about 70 donors have been roped in "but more will come as they get to know about the app."

The app was launched on the occasion of Doctor's Day.

First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 09:00 IST

