Telangana: Active cases zoom past 2,000-mark with 236 fresh infections

Telangana on Sunday reported 236 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,96,055 even as active cases breached the 2,000 mark.
Of the fresh cases, Hyderabad saw the highest number of infections with 180.
A health department bulletin said 122 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,918.
The recovery rate stood at 99.23 per cent.
No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 19,715 samples were tested on Sunday.
The number of active cases was 2,026, it said. The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases for about a fortnight.
The state reported 247 cases on Saturday.
