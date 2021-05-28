Telangana logs 3,527 Covid-19 cases, 3,982 recoveries, 19 deaths

-
Telangana on Friday
logged 3,527 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.71 lakh while the toll stood at 3,226 with 19 deaths, a government bulletin said.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 519, followed by Nalgonda (218) and Khammam (215), the bulletin said.
The state has37,793 active cases and over 97,000 samples were tested.
The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,71,044 while with3,982being cured, the total recoveries were at5,30,025.
Cumulatively, over 1.49 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population were over four lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 92.81 per cent,respectively.
Meanwhile, the state government has issued showcause notices to as many as 64 hospitals after it received complaints against them.
