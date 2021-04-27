Telangana records 10,000 coronavirus infection cases, 52 deaths in a day

-

Coronavirus cases in Telangana
surged past 10,000, the highest ever in a day, taking the tally to over 4.11 lakh while the toll stood at2094 with 52 more casualties.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1440, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 751 and Rangareddy 621, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 26.
With 10,122 fresh infections the total number of cumulative cases in the state touched 4,11,905 while the total recoveries were 3,40,590 after 6446 patients being cured.
The state has 69,221 active cases and nearly one lakh samples were tested on Monday.
Cumulatively, over 1.26 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was over 3.40 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.50 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 82.68 per cent, while it was 82.5 per cent in the country.
The state has 272 active micro containment zones.
According to a separate release, over 37.58 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 5.30 lakh got their second shot also as of April 26.
