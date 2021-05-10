Telangana to deploy fresh grads to ease Covid strain on healthcare sector

-
With Telangana's healthcare sector grappling with the mounting pressure of Covid pandemic, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to temporarily draw upon fresh medical and paramedical graduates across the state.
According to a statement by the state government, as part of the exercise, the CM has decided to invite applications from around 50,000 medical students, who have completed their MBBS course and are qualified.
The medical and health officials have been asked to appoint doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists and other paramedical staff for a period of two to three months and utilise their services for the treatment of coronavirus.
Rao said that these temporary employees should be paid their respectable salaries and since they are extending their valuable services for the state. those should be suitably recognised.
In future they should be given weightage marks when they are appointed for the government jobs.
The CM reviewed the Covid situation on Sunday, and took several decisions aimed at tackling the challenges posed by the covid pandemic.
The government has decided to start super specialty hospitals at Warangal and Adilabad immediately and appoint medical and health staff there.
Rao instructed that the 250-bed Super specialty hospital of the MGM at Kakatiya Medical College premises, Warangal and 250-Bed Super specialty hospital at RIMS Adilabad should become operational immediately.
During the review, the CM inquired about the availability of Oxygen, beds, Remdesivir injections and other facilities. However, he said that Remdesivir injections should also be made available in the private hospitals too and asked the officials to take the required measures.
KCR, as the CM is popularly known, has retained the health ministry after he divested Eatela Rajender of the portfolio recently.
