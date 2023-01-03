JUST IN
27 Indians abroad to receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year
Terror has no place in civilized society: Kharge on Rajouri attacks

The terrorists, locals claimed, had planted the IED on Sunday itself and it was missed during the scanning by police and security officials

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Terrorism has no place in a civilised society, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday while expressing his anguish at the two back to back terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir in which six people were killed.

Among the six killed in the attacks in a village in Rajouri on Sunday and Monday were two children.

"Extremely pained by the two terror attacks in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 6 precious lives including two children have been lost, and 15 people have been injured. We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks, particularly against Kashmiri Pandits in the state," Kharge said on Twitter.

"Terrorism has absolutely no place in a civilised society. The nation is together on this issue. We stand with our security forces who are courageously battling terror in J&K on daily basis."

He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who had lost their lives in the attacks.

Samiksha Sharma (16) and Vihan Kumar Sharma (4) were killed in a blast in Rajouri's Dangri village on Monday. The explosion took place near the house of Pritam Lal, a victim of the attack on Sunday, locals said. Six people were killed in the two incidents.

Four people were killed when suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the village Sunday evening.

Fourteen hours later, an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in the village, killing cousins Samiksha and Vihan.

The terrorists, locals claimed, had planted the IED on Sunday itself and it was missed during the scanning by police and security officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 12:13 IST

