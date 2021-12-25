Thailand records 1st cluster of Omicron variant in Kalasin province

reported its first cluster of the variant of Covid-19 in the northeastern Kalasin province, health officials said on Friday.

According to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), there are 22 confirmed cases of the variant linked to the Kalasin cluster, Xinhua news agency reported.

The index case of the latest cluster was believed to be a couple who travelled from Belgium through Thailand's quarantine free scheme and tested positive with the variant earlier this month, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

Since their arrival, the couple visited several places including bars, shopping malls and state offices in the province, Apisamai said, adding that around 100 people were still deemed at high risk due to their close contact with the patients.

According to officials, the total cases of the Omicron variant in had risen to 205 as of Thursday night.

Fears of rapid spreading of the new variant had triggered Bangkok city hall to announce the cancellation of its New Year countdown events on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic early last year, has registered 2,204,672 Covid-19 cases, with 21,528 cumulative deaths.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)