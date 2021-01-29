There is a conspiracy to end farmers' protest, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

-
Following the clashes that took place between farmers and Delhi Police in the national capital, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday evening said that there is a conspiracy to end the farmers' protest.
Addressing the reporters in Raipur, Bhupesh Baghel said, "There's a conspiracy to end farmers' protest. They (farmers) are being defamed. Their demands are valid."
"Farmers have been protesting for the last two months at the borders of the national capital. Then why can't the Centre agree to their demands? The Centre should adopt our 'Chhattisgarh model'. No farmer in our state is protesting as they are happy with our pro-farmer schemes," he added.
Later, the Chief Minister tweeted, "I am the son of a farmer. I will fight for the farmers. Those who are trying to break the spirit of the farmers must know that Chhattisgarh has a voice. Jai Kisan!" (roughly translated from Hindi)
On January 26, reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and resorting to vandalism poured from several parts of the city. The entry and exit gates of several Metro stations were also closed.
Nineteen people have so far been arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence, informed Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava on Wednesday.
394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals, said Shrivastava.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
